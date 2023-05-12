Dahaad: A Slow-burning Murder Mystery With Powerful Social Commentary

Dahaad is an eight-part murder mystery series set in a remote town in Rajasthan where a mysterious serial killer is on the loose.

The show follows the police’s investigation into the case and the slow-burning journey that leads to capturing the bad guy. But Dahaad is more about the evils that have shaped the monster that he is, rather than focusing on his actions.

The writer-director duo of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, who have previously explored cinema through metaphors and retrospection, take a different approach with Dahaad. Their focus is not on the goriness of the murders or big twists, but rather on a slow-burning story that acts as a satire of the situation in which the show is set.

The series tackles multiple social taboos, including caste discrimination, classism, and the politics of hate. The world of Dahaad is a reflection of our own, with people abandoning their missing daughters to avoid paying dowry, Thakurs still vouching for their purity, and women being denied resources to evolve.

The casting is bold and brave, with Sonakshi Sinha delivering a standout performance as Anjali, a police officer who is a frontline victim of many things because of her caste. Vijay Varma is equally impressive as the serial killer who lives a parallel life of a monster.

Dahaad demands complete attention, but it compensates with a slow-burning story that immerses the viewer in the world the story unfolds in. The frames created by Yogi Sankotra, Tanay Satam, and Vanshikha Singh are intriguing and help to lock the viewer in the desert where the story takes place.

In conclusion, Dahaad is a must-watch for those looking for a slow-burning tale that tackles social taboos and provides a satirical reflection of our society. With a strong cast and creative direction, Dahaad is a standout show that demands the viewer’s complete attention.