DG ISPR rules out possibility of imposing martial law in country

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has stated that the army is united under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and there is no possibility of imposing martial law in the country.

Speaking to a private TV channel on Friday, he said that the army will remain unified under the leadership of the Army Chief, regardless of internal or external propaganda. The DG also reiterated that the army is currently united and will remain so in the future

The DG ISPR went on to say that no member of the army has resigned or disobeyed orders, and the dream of dividing the army will not become a reality.

“The military leadership, including the army chief, upholds democratic values and supports democracy,” he said and added there is no possibility of martial law being imposed in the country.

The timing of this statement is significant as it coincides with the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, from the Islamabad High Court. Following his arrest, violent protests erupted across the country with several important buildings being targeted.