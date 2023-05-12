IB 71 Movie Review: A Thriller with Untold Heroes That Falls Short in Execution

The Indian film IB 71 is a spy thriller that depicts a top-secret mission during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Starring Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher in significant roles, the movie takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride filled with visuals, voice-overs, text captions, and flashbacks.

However, the first half of the film appears disjointed, with a lot of information being thrown at the audience without any clear timeline. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the movie’s intent to tell an untold story based on events is evident, but the screenplay seems to lose focus and leaves viewers confused until the second half.

The story revolves around Pakistan’s preparation for another war in alliance with China, and how Intelligence Bureau Chief Avasti (Kher) and his top agent Dev (Jammwal) come up with a plan to save the nation. Dev is assigned to block the air space to prevent Pakistan and China from attacking India, along with 30 other undercover agents. The second half of the movie focuses on how Dev and his team accomplish this mission in the next 10 days.

The film’s runtime is less than two hours, and the crisp editing makes for an easier watch. The story stays to the point and ends before it becomes tedious. The story’s potential to keep viewers hooked is low, and the screenplay does not work well, and it takes time to connect with the unfolding events.

Despite being based on a sensitive and serious subject, the film has some subtle humor peppered across it, since the dialogues by Junaid Wasi and Sahar Quaze. Jammwal delivers a decent performance, and Kher commands authority and a strong screen presence. Vishal Jethwa as Qasim Qureshi also manages to make his presence felt.

Overall, IB 71 is like any other Indian war movie, which targets Pakistan and try to paint a negative picture of Pakistan, around the globe through their cinema. Due to several reasons most of their war films do not get that much limelight and some end up in huge losses as they are flop. Fans seemed appalled at the portrayal of Pakistan and its friend China as enemies of India, the trailer of the movie is not really well received by the audience.