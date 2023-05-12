Sania Mirza says she takes care of career and child like Shoaib Malik

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza shut down a journalist, who asked her how she manages both career and child at the same time, as she replied that she does it like Shoaib Malik and would reply to the question when the former captain of Pakistan answers it.

Six-time Grand Slam winner from India is known for giving strong replies to sexist questions, as she believes that fathers have equal role to look after children and it is not the sole responsibility of mothers.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s son Izhaan stayed with father sometimes when she was playing Tennis in grasscourt season of United Kingdom last year, but mostly stayed with his mother when she was playing on the WTA tour.

Shoaib Malik has been posting pictures of videos of playing with Izhaan recently, sometimes while playing Badminton and sometimes doing car driving.

But before that, when Shoaib Malik was busy playing BPL and PSL, Izhaan had gone to Australian Open for her mother’s last tournament and afterwards, they performed Umrah together.

Izhaan Mirza Malik was born on 30 October 2018, eight years after Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza got married on 12 April 2010.