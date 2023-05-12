Alia Bhatt becomes the first Indian face of Gucci

Alia Bhatt has added another feather to her cap by becoming the first Indian Global Ambassador for luxury brand Gucci. The actress, who made her Met Gala debut this year, is known for her impeccable sense of style and has been a frequent collaborator with the Italian brand.

The announcement was made by Gucci on their official social media handles, where they welcomed Alia as their newest global ambassador. The brand is one of the oldest and most prominent luxury brands in the world, known for its shoes, bags, accessories, fragrances, cosmetics, and home decorations. Over the years, Gucci has collaborated with various celebrities, including Dakota Johnson, Hainini, and Harry Styles.

View this post on Instagram

This marks a significant achievement for Alia Bhatt, who is among the most popular and talented actors in Bollywood. After Deepika Padukone became the Indian Global Ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Alia Bhatt’s appointment is seen as a significant milestone for Bollywood actresses who are carving their own journey in the fashion and entertainment world.

View this post on Instagram

The news has been met with great excitement among Alia’s fans and followers, who have taken to social media to congratulate her. Many people have also lauded Gucci’s decision to appoint an Indian actress as their global ambassador, saying it is a sign of the brand’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

View this post on Instagram

This announcement comes as no surprise, given Alia’s impeccable fashion sense and her collaborations with various high-end brands over the years. The actress has always been vocal about her love for fashion and has often been seen in some of the most stylish ensembles on and off the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt’s appointment as the global ambassador for Gucci is a testament to her growing popularity and influence in the fashion industry. It is also a sign of the brand’s recognition of the immense potential of the Indian market and its commitment to expanding its reach in the country.