Hareem Shah threatens Rana Sanaullah, ‘will upload all videos’

Hareem Shah, a social media influencer, has recently threatened Rana Sanaullah, a Pakistani politician, over the internet outage that occurred in Pakistan on May 11, 2023.

Shah shared a tweet in which she can be seen making threats against Sanaullah, claiming that she holds him responsible for the internet outage that affected millions of people across the country.

The outage, which lasted for several hours, disrupted online communication and transactions, causing inconvenience to many people. Shah, who has a massive following on social media, used her platform to blame Sanaullah for the disruption, alleging that he was responsible for the outage.

In her tweet, Shah can be seen saying, “I hold Rana Sanaullah responsible for this internet outage, and he will have to pay the price for it. If he doesn’t take responsibility, I will reveal his videos to the world.” These statements have caused concern among the public, with many questioning the legality of Shah’s actions.

It is important to note that Shah’s actions are in violation of Pakistan’s laws on cyberbullying and harassment. Threatening someone online, especially a public figure, is a criminal offense that can result in legal action. Shah’s actions could have serious consequences, both for herself and for those who follow her.

In response to the threat, Sanaullah has not commented publicly on the matter. However, some politicians have called for action against Shah, urging law enforcement authorities to take action against her for her threatening behavior.

In conclusion, Hareem Shah’s threat to Rana Sanaullah over the internet outage is a serious matter that should not be taken lightly. Such behavior is not acceptable, and those who engage in it should be held accountable. It is important for individuals to be mindful of the laws and regulations regarding online behavior and to act responsibly on social media.