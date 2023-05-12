Watch Live
Internet service restored after suspension

The internet services remained suspended across the country for four days
Zaheer Ali Khan May 12, 2023
Internet services have partially resumed in the federal capital which remained suspended across the country since Friday.

The internet service has been restored across the country on the instructions of the Ministry of Interior after suspension for four days.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the PTA to restore the Internet.

The internet services in Pakistan were suspended following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Demonstrations broke out in different parts of Pakistan after Imran Khan’s arrest. Hundreds of individuals had been arrested and dozens were killed. In Karachi, a police vehicle was set ablaze, and in Lahore, supporters stormed the house of the military corps commander, breaking windows and setting furniture alight while shouting warnings against touching Imran Khan.

