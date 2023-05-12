Sia ties the knot with Dan Bernard in a private wedding ceremony in Italy

Australian singer and songwriter Sia has reportedly tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Dan Bernard in a private wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy over the weekend. According to People Magazine, the couple exchanged their vows and rings in front of only six people, including themselves.

The 47-year-old singer, who is best known for her hits like Chandelier and Titanium, wore a dusty-pink lace mermaid gown with buttons along the chest and sleeves, a veil, and a slicked-back bun instead of her signature platinum-blond wig. Meanwhile, Bernard opted for a baby-blue suit rather than a traditional tuxedo.

The couple chose Dolce & Gabbana’s Villa Olivetta as their wedding venue, the same location where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in May 2022. Sia has always kept her private life out of the spotlight and has only shared one picture of Bernard on her Instagram in October 2022.

Sia’s music career took off in 2011 when she lent her vocals to DJ David Guetta’s hit song Titanium, and later collaborated with Rihanna on Diamonds. She released her album, 1000 Forms of Fear, in 2015, featuring popular songs like Chandelier and Elastic Heart.

In addition to her successful music career, Sia is also known for her collaboration with former Dance Moms participant Maddie Ziegler. She made her directorial debut with the feature film, Music, in which she faced backlash for casting Ziegler, who is not autistic, as a nonverbal autistic teen.

Sia has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards throughout her career and continues to be a prominent figure in the music industry. Her fans around the world are now sending their congratulations to her and Bernard on their special day.