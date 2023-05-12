Infrasound enigma: Strange frequencies recorded in Earth’s stratosphere baffle experts

Scientists have recorded strange sounds high up in Earth’s atmosphere, but are unable to identify their source.

The sounds were detected by a microphone aboard a solar-powered balloon launched by researchers from Sandia National Laboratories, which ascended to the stratosphere region at around 31 miles above Earth’s surface.

The stratosphere is generally free of storms, turbulence and air traffic, making it a suitable location for eavesdropping on natural and human-made sounds from the planet.

Also read: Virgin to launch commercial spaceflights in June

The sounds recorded in this study, however, were unusual, repeating a few times per hour and falling in the infrasound range at frequencies of 20 Hz and lower, which are not audible to the human ear.

The research team used microbarometers to collect acoustic data from the stratosphere, which can detect low-frequency sounds and are typically used to monitor volcanoes.

The team’s solar-powered balloons, made from common and inexpensive materials, were used to carry the sensors aloft to an altitude of around 70,000 feet.

Also read: Hong Kong’s bamboo scaffolders preserve ancient technique

The sounds remain a mystery, and will be presented at the 184th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America in Chicago.