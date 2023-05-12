Emma Stone stars in “Poor Things” teaser, a new take on Frankenstein

The highly-anticipated official teaser of the upcoming film “Poor Things” is finally out, featuring an all-star cast that includes Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and based on Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name, the movie is set in the Victorian Era and has been described as a spin-off of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

The teaser provides a glimpse into the intriguing plot of “Poor Things,” which revolves around a woman named Belle Baxter, played by Emma Stone, who is brought back to life by a brilliant scientist named Dr. Godwin Baxter, portrayed by Willem Dafoe. However, instead of a human brain, Belle is given the brain of her unborn child, making it difficult for her to adjust to her new life despite the thrill of being alive once again.

The teaser also showcases the exceptional production design and immersive background score, creating an unforgettable experience for viewers. Emma Stone’s performance in the challenging role of Belle Baxter is particularly noteworthy, as she delivers a captivating portrayal of a woman struggling to come to terms with her new existence.

Mark Ruffalo plays the role of a lawyer named Duncan Wedderburn, while Jerrod Carmichael appears as Harry Astley in supporting roles. The film also features Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, Kathryn Hunter, Suzy Bemba, and Wayne Brett in other supporting roles.

“Poor Things” is set to release on September 8, 2023, and promises to be a fascinating cinematic experience for fans of period dramas and science fiction alike.