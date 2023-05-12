Cabinet fails to decide on imposing emergency

The federal cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday failed to decide on imposing emergency.

A federal cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which important decisions were taken. The meeting discussed in detail the overall situation of the country. Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the cabinet on the facts related to the legal arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case and his sudden release on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The Interior Minister expressed his strong condemnation on May 9, towards the PTI workers for their violent behavior that included the vandalism, and blocking of national broadcasting, Swat Motorway, Radio Pakistan, and various government-owned properties such as state institutions, buildings, Jinnah House, as well as desecration memorials of martyrs and ghazis.

He also denounced the burning of vehicles, torture of government officials and civilians, and even the burning of ambulances that resulted in unloading patients.

During the huddle, proposals for the imposition of emergency in the country were considered, but no final decision could be taken.

The federal cabinet members had conflicting views on the imposition of emergency in the country, with the government’s coalition party opposing the imposition of Article 232.

On the other hand, imposing emergency was also proposed in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting chaired by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier, federal cabinet called for no leniency against those involved in organized violence against state, constitution, law and nation’s dignity following the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case, also called for making such elements an example by taking strict action against them under constitution and the law.

The federal cabinet expressed concern over the interference by Chief Justice of Pakistan in an “open and shut” case of corruption and corrupt practices which led to the arrest of Imran Khan as per the law.

The meeting also regretted President Arif Alvi’s letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday which the cabinet members believed was tantamount to acting like a party worker, instead of the head of state.

Addressing the meeting, the premier emphatically stated to ensure strict compliance to the law and constitution without fearing the consequences. He regretted the Supreme Court’s decision of releasing PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister said Imran Khan had been caught red handed in the corruption of sixty billion rupees and termed the court’s decision nothing but an NRO to the PTI Chairman.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that Imran Khan during his era orchestrated false and fake cases against his political opponents, but nobody took notice of them.

He said we faced excesses of PTI government with patience and tolerance, adding that the NAB has framed genuine cases against Imran Khan, regretting that the judiciary is now providing protection to him.