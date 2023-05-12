Imran Khan decides to return to Lahore from IHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has decided to return to Lahore from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PTI workers have been instructed to prepare for Imran Khan’s welcome.

Khan is still awaiting to receive written orders from the court after which he is expected to return to Zaman Park, his Lahore residence.

The PTI chairman will also appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday. Sources privy to the PTI said that Mr Khan will stay at Zaman Park.

Earlier, during the hearing, he said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is a criminal, adding that he gave a statement about his arrest yesterday. “How would I control the situation sitting inside,” he added.

The former PM also expressed his concern that he may be arrested again and there could be a negative reaction, but he questioned how he could be held responsible for it. He added that he does not know what is happening in the country and feels like he is being treated as a “terrorist”.

Earlier, in an informal conversation with media representatives in the courtroom, he said that he had expressed fear that he might be arrested again.

To a question regarding deal, Imran Khan smiled and said there is a fear that he will be arrested again as soon as I leave the High Court.

“I was allowed to talk to Bushra Bibi on the phone, and with the permission of the court I called Bushra Bibi from the official line of NAB,” Imran Khan said.

The PTI chairman said, “When I left Lahore, I had a doubt that they would arrest me, that’s why I released the video statement, adding that I was manhandled at the time of arrest and also hit with a stick. When the hair was removed from the very back of the head, there was a swelling and wound underneath.”