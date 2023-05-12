CJP has become a threat to national security: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that the Chief Justice is no longer the representative of the judiciary, and that the constitution and law have now become a menace to the justice system and national security.

In her latest Tweet, she wrote that being the Chief Justice does not mean to enslave the state to a person who has destroyed every sign of national dignity and national defense through his private goons.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf former (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ms Nawaz stated that preventing a person like him from being arrested in any case, treating him as a royal guest, and boosting his profile is an insult to every Pakistani. This is particularly insensitive to the martyrs and Ghazis, whose sacrifice and bravery have been undermined by such actions.

“CJP! You are not only a threat to the justice system and national security but also to the judiciary, the constitution and law. You have lost your dignity after becoming a facilitator of a terrorist playing with the country’s fate, and you are using your chair for Imran’s politics so now be prepared for political backlash,” said Maryam Nawaz.

The PML-N chief organiser went on to add that Fitnah is hiding in the court for fear of arrest. If arresting from court premises is wrong, then is it a new law to allow a criminal to take refuge in the court, adding that she feel ashamed on this double standard.