Imran Khan’s release sparks gratitude from celebs

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan unlawful, bringing relief to Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) workers and supporters.

Imran Khan, who is also the PTI Chief, was arrested on Tuesday, and the country had since then experienced a network shutdown and violent protests.

Celebrities who had long supported Imran Khan’s safe return took to social media to express their joy at the Supreme Court’s verdict. Actor Imran Abbas, who was present at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, described the atmosphere as joyous as soon as the news was announced on TV. He added that he witnessed people with tears of happiness and gratitude, exchanging sweets and hugging each other.

Actor Armeena Khan also expressed her relief at seeing “Mr. Khan alive and well” and had no worries for the future, knowing that the PTI Chief would be out soon. Meanwhile, actor Xarnish Khan expressed her gratitude to the nation for its strength and resilience in getting Imran Khan released. She urged those in power to realize the damage they cause to the country and its people and called for fair elections.

Actor Syra Yousuf, who is in Saudi Arabia for Umrah, shared on Instagram how her prayers had been answered. She wrote, “May we stand together, rise together and break out of the chains of fascism.” Actor Atiqa Odho also shared a prayer for Imran Khan’s goals for Pakistan and acknowledged that while he may not be perfect, his heart has always been in the right place.

Actor Asad Siddiqui praised the power of God and criticized those who have forgotten Allah. Model Fouzia Aman thanked the nation for freeing Imran Khan but also asked people to consider the damage done in the past 48 hours, particularly to women who were mistreated, arrested, and held against their will. She called for accountability for everyone in Pakistan.

The Supreme Court’s verdict has brought an end to the unrest caused by Imran Khan’s arrest and has given hope to his supporters for the future of the country.