WhatsApp arrives on Wear OS: Revolutionizing messaging on Samsung Galaxy Watch

WhatsApp’s arrival on Wear OS, the operating system for smartwatches, is set to bring both positive and negative changes to Samsung Galaxy Watch users.

While Meta, the owner of Facebook, plans to discontinue the Facebook Messenger app for Apple Watch, it is introducing WhatsApp to the Wear OS platform.

The official app is currently in beta testing and is expected to be available for all users in the summer.

However, there are certain limitations to the current version of the app. Users are unable to initiate new chats or delete existing ones.

Additionally, voice and video calls cannot be made or answered through the smartwatch. If users wish to modify their profile details or view their call history, they will need to do so on their smartphones.

The app is currently compatible with devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Pixel Watch.

Now, the question arises: Is the WhatsApp Wear OS app worth having? In my opinion, it is. Previously, users were only able to receive notifications from the phone app on their smartwatches, without any interactive functionality.

Each notification essentially served as a reminder to grab the phone. However, with this app, users gain more capabilities.

They can reply to messages using text or voice commands and easily navigate through recent chats and message history. Furthermore, a watch face complication displays the number of unread messages.

Nevertheless, there is a downside to consider. If your WhatsApp experience is similar to mine, it can be a constant distraction.

Even with smaller group sizes, the frequent bursts of activity in the chat can lead to incessant phone notifications.

Fortunately, the WhatsApp app for Wear OS includes a crucial feature for any group messenger: a mute button. This feature allows users to silence notifications when needed.

Overall, the arrival of WhatsApp on Wear OS brings enhanced functionality to Samsung Galaxy Watch users.

While there are limitations and potential distractions, the ability to interact with messages and the inclusion of a mute button offer valuable improvements to the smartwatch messaging experience.