Cannes Film Festival to kick off next week with star-studded guest list

The Cannes Film Festival is set to host its 76th edition, with Hollywood’s brightest stars expected to grace the red carpet. Among the stars scheduled to attend are Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman, and Harrison Ford.

Cannes is the world’s largest film festival, originally established in 1939 as an alternative to the fascist-influenced Venice Film Festival. The festival is renowned for its selection of carefully curated films that have subsequently won Oscars or propelled directors to fame, such as Quentin Tarantino.

View this post on Instagram

Cannes will commence on May 16, 2023, with the French-language movie “Jeanne du Barry” as the opening film, starring director Maiwenn and Johnny Depp. It will close on May 27 with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.” Cannes boasts several categories, including “in competition” movies competing for the coveted Palme d’Or prize. This year, 21 contenders will compete for the award, including works from Catherine Breillat, Alice Rohrwacher, and Ken Loach. The festival will also screen movies out of competition, including Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Harrison Ford’s return as Indiana Jones in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

View this post on Instagram

Cannes’ top prize, the Palme d’Or, has been awarded to movies such as “Taxi Driver,” “Apocalypse Now,” “Pulp Fiction,” “The Pianist,” and “Parasite.” Jane Campion and Julia Ducournau, the only two female directors, won the prize for “The Piano” and “Titane,” respectively. Other awards presented at Cannes include the Grand Prix, jury prize, best director, best actor, best actress, best screenplay, and best short film. Last year’s Palme d’Or winner was “Triangle of Sadness.”

View this post on Instagram

Running alongside Cannes is the world’s largest film market, drawing over 12,500 film industry professionals annually. The Cannes Film Festival is a major event for the film industry and has cemented its place as the most prestigious film festival in the world.