SC convenes security-related meeting over PDM’s protest call for Monday

The Supreme Court registrar has convened an important meeting related to security in view of the protest announced by the PDM outside the court on Monday.

The Islamabad IGP and chief commissioner have been summoned at 2:30pm today. DGI security and SSP operations are also expected to attend the meeting.

The Supreme Court SP has also been instructed to ensure participation in the meeting.

The meeting will review the security arrangements in view of the PDM’s protest sit-in. The matter of allowing protests and sit-ins in the Red Zone will also be considered.

PDM announces protest

On Friday evening, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman announced that the ruling coalition will stage a sit in and outside the Supreme Court and protest after the apex court ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf former (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The decision was reached in a meeting convened by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to discuss the situation following the release of Imran Khan.

The meeting was attended by several political leaders, including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, PPP chief Aftab Sherpao and BNP Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi of JUIF, Akram Durrani. PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting considered the practicalities of protesting against the Supreme Court’s decision, while the JUI-F chief informed about the decisions and recommendations of his party.

Sources privy to the development said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has directed top party leadership to hold rallies across the country against recent decision announced by the judiciary.

In this regard, Maryam Nawaz has been given task for rallies in Lahore, while the PML-N supremo directed the party leadership to choose place for massive power show.

He directed the PML-N leadership to hold massive rallies in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Kasur.

Power shows will also be held in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, KP, Quetta and Karachi.

Fazlur Rahman spoke to the media after the meeting and accused the court of protecting criminals. He stated that Imran Khan was arrested in an embezzlement case. The court claimed that Imran was not arrested in any case, which Fazlur Rehman vehemently disagreed with.

He stated that the judiciary’s position needs to be evaluated, adding that did Nawaz Sharif receive the same treatment during his three-time tenure as Prime Minister? He said that the coalition will hold protest against court’s behavior, adding that the judiciary’s position must be determined.

The PDM chairman announced that protest against the judiciary’s conduct will be staged, and urged the entire nation to participate in a sit-in outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad to express strong opposition.

The JUI-F chief also urged his supporters to leave their current activities and head towards Islamabad, stating that they would respond with force if anyone tried to stop them. He warned that any chaos would indicate PTI infiltrators among them, who would be dealt with promptly.