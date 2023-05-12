PDM announces to stage protest after Imran Khan granted bail

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman has announced that the ruling coalition will stage a sit in and outside Supreme Court and protest after the apex court ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf former (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The decision was reached in a meeting convened by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to discuss the situation following the release of Imran Khan.

The was attended by several political leaders including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, PPP chief Aftab Sherpao and BNP Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi of JUIF, Akram Durrani. PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting considered the practicalities of protesting against the Supreme Court’s decision, while the JUI-F chief informed about the decisions and recommendations of his party.

More details follow ….