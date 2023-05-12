Uorfi Javed takes dig at former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover over fraud case

Television actor Uorfi Javed has taken a jibe at Ashneer Grover, the former judge of Shark Tank India, over a fraud case involving him and his wife Madhuri Grover. The couple has been accused of committing a ₹81 crore fraud as complained by BharatPe in December 2022.

Uorfi shared an old clip of Ashneer on her Instagram Stories, where he is seen making fun of her dressing sense and calling her a celebrity with no ‘core’. Uorfi responded by captioning her Story with, “I will show your core in the next Instagram story”. Later, she handed over a book written by Ashneer to the paparazzi and said, “I don’t want this hypocrite.”

Ashneer Grover was fired from BharatPe in March 2022 over allegations of financial irregularities. BharatPe filed a criminal charge and a civil suit against Grover and his family in December 2022, accusing them of fraud and seeking damages. Now, the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed an FIR against him.

View this post on Instagram

BharatPe said in a statement, “This FIR will now enable the Law enforcement agencies to investigate deeper into the criminality and bring the culprits to books. We have full faith in our country’s judicial and law enforcement systems and are optimistic that this case will reach its logical conclusion. We will continue to extend all possible cooperation to the authorities,” as reported by Mint.

Uorfi Javed, on the other hand, has been quite vocal in her criticism of Ashneer Grover. She even returned his book to the paparazzi and referred to him as a hypocrite. The social media post has attracted mixed reactions, with some supporting Uorfi’s actions and others saying that it is unfair to judge someone without a proper trial. The case is still ongoing, and it remains to be seen what the final outcome will be.