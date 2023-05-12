Nawaz directs PML-N leadership to hold power shows across country

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday directed top party leadership to hold rallies across the country against recent decision announced by the judiciary.

In this regard, Maryam Nawaz has been given task for rallies in Lahore, while the PML-N supremo directed the party leadership to choose place for massive power show.

He directed the PML-N leadership to hold massive rallies in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Kasur.

Power shows will also be held in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, KP, Quetta and Karachi.