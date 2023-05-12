Paul Walker’s daughter to make a cameo in Fast and Furious 10

Meadow Walker, daughter of late actor Paul Walker, is set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Meadow, who grew up on the sets of the films, shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the series that meant so much to her father.

In her post, Meadow shared how the Fast and Furious movies have been an integral part of her life since the first film was released when she was just one year old. She thanked director Louis Leterrier and Paul’s best friend Brandon Birtell for bringing her on board and expressed her excitement at being able to share this experience with her father forever.

The upcoming film, set to release on May 19, 2023, will also feature throwback footage of Paul, further adding to his contribution to the franchise and his legacy. Jason Momoa will play the antagonist Dante, the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes.

Fans of the franchise were quick to congratulate Meadow on her achievement and poured in their wishes on the post. Even actor Vin Diesel, who is like a family to Meadow, commented on the post with a folded hand emoji.

Meadow’s cameo in the Fast and Furious franchise is a poignant reminder of her father’s legacy and the impact he had on the film series. It is a fitting tribute to the late actor, who was an integral part of the franchise and beloved by fans around the world.