Andrew Tate applauds Pakistani Judiciary for handling Imran Khan’s case fairly

Social media personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate recently expressed his admiration for the Pakistani judiciary’s handling of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s case.

Tate, who has a large following on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, took to his official accounts to praise Pakistan’s legal system for its impartiality and professionalism.

Tate was particularly impressed with the way the judiciary in Pakistan handled Imran Khan’s case, which involved allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds. According to Tate, the judiciary’s handling of the case was a testament to the country’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served, regardless of a person’s status or position.

In his posts, Tate emphasized the importance of a fair and impartial legal system in any society, and commended Pakistan for its efforts to strengthen its judiciary and ensure that it remains independent and free from political influence. He also encouraged other countries to follow Pakistan’s example and invest in their legal systems to ensure that justice is accessible to all citizens.

While some have taken to Twitter to claim Tate as their new father figure, others have made jokes about the absurdity of the situation. One user shared a video of Thanos, the Marvel villain, captioned, “Andrew Tate coming out of nowhere to support Imran Khan.” Another user wondered if the dimension in which these events were taking place was even real.

Some Twitter users have doubted Tate’s intentions, with one claiming he is “looking for validation from Imran Khan’s fan girls.” However, Tate’s tweet has been met with a mixed response, with some asking him to stay away from their leader.

Earlier, in a tweet that read “All the good guys go to jail”, Tate seemed to be implying that Khan was a victim of injustice and that he was being punished for his noble intentions.

However, Tate’s tweet was met with criticism and pushback from many social media users, who pointed out that Imran Khan’s arrest was a result of his alleged involvement in anti-government protests and his criticism of the ruling party. They argued that Tate’s tweet was an oversimplification of a complex political situation and that it was inappropriate to suggest that Khan was a “good guy” without knowing all the facts.