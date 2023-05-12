Netherland witnesses surge in Pakistani Twitter trends as VPN usage increases

Several Pakistani Twitter hashtags have become trending topics in the Netherlands as masses in Pakistan are resorting to using VPNs to bypass government-imposed restrictions on social media platforms.

The surge in VPN usage highlights the determination of Pakistani netizens to express their opinions and engage in discussions despite limitations on their freedom of expression.

The top trending hashtag, “#imran_Khan,” has generated 90,882 tweets and reflects ongoing public discourse surrounding the Pakistani Prime Minister and his policies.

Twitter users are using this platform to express their concerns, criticisms, and support for the current administration.

The hashtag “#نکلو_خان_کی_زندگی_بچاؤ” (Save Neklo Khan’s Life) has amassed a staggering 125,290 tweets, bringing attention to an urgent matter likely involving an individual facing a life-threatening situation.

The high engagement with this hashtag demonstrates the power of social media in mobilizing support and generating awareness for critical causes.

The hashtag “#عمران_خان_کو_رہا_کرو” (Release Imran Khan) has also gained significant traction, with 85,670 tweets. This hashtag suggests that there is a significant movement demanding the release of someone named Imran Khan, who is presumably unrelated to the Pakistani Prime Minister. The widespread use of this hashtag reflects the ability of social media platforms to amplify public demands and facilitate the exchange of information.

The use of VPNs to access Twitter in Pakistan signals a growing need for unrestricted access to information and the freedom to express one’s opinions without fear of censorship or persecution. As Pakistan continues to grapple with issues surrounding internet freedom and social media censorship, the global community is watching closely to see how the situation unfolds.