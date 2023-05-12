Hina Rabbani to attend 2nd EU Indo-Pacific Forum in Sweden

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will undertake an official visit to Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday (May 13) to participate in the 2nd EU Indo-Pacific Forum, the Foreign Office said Friday.

As per details, the visit is taking place at the joint invitation of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom.

At the Forum, the minister will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on important regional and global issues and explore avenues of cooperation with the European Union – especially in trade, investment, digital technology, climate, environment and health and connectivity.

Khar will also meet with the leaders participating in the Forum and discuss issues of bilateral cooperation.