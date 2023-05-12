PM criticizes SC’s verdict for Imran Khan, terms it ‘judicial injustice’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his disappointment over the recent verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which favored PTI chief Imran Khan referring to it as ‘judicial injustice’ and ‘double standard of courts’.

He made these remarks while addressing the federal cabinet on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raised concerns over the apparent silence of the court during what he described as the political victimization of the PML-N and its leaders throughout the tenure of the PTI government.

Read here: SC declares Imran Khan’s arrest illegal, orders immediate release

He highlighted that when PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party members were arrested, they did not receive similar relief from the judiciary, despite facing injustices. He emphasized that nobody addressed the grievances faced by Nawaz Sharif during that time.

Additionally, the prime minister commented on the violent protests that erupted following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9, noting that such scenes had not been witnessed since the fall of Dhaka in 1971.

He recalled previous instances, such as the protests following the death of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, but emphasized that no one resorted to targeting military installations during those times.

Responding to Imran Khan’s claims of a conspiracy by the United States to overthrow his government, the prime minister stated that multiple National Security Committee meetings had concluded that these allegations were false.