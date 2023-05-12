Pakistan’s daily-earning riders left in financial crisis after internet suspension

The sudden internet suspension enforced by the government has left thousands of daily-earning riders without jobs, causing severe economic hardship for those who depend on the gig economy.

The move comes in the wake of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on charges of corruption. The arrest sparked violent protests across the country, leading to the government’s decision to suspend internet services.

Daily-earning riders, who rely on online platforms to connect with customers and provide their services, have been hit the hardest. These workers have become an integral part of the urban workforce, providing essential services such as food delivery, transportation, and courier services.

The internet suspension has effectively severed the connection between riders and customers, leaving them jobless overnight. Unable to access the platforms they depend on, they find themselves unable to secure any source of income.

The sudden loss of work has left many struggling to support themselves and their families, plunging them into financial despair. With no end in sight to the internet suspension, these workers face an uncertain future.

The move has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the wider implications of such actions on the livelihoods of vulnerable workers. The government has yet to comment on the issue, leaving many to wonder if they will receive any assistance during this difficult time.

As the country grapples with the fallout from the arrest of Imran Khan and the internet suspension, the plight of daily-earning riders serves as a stark reminder of the impact that political turmoil can have on the most vulnerable members of society.