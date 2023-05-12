It’s a boy! Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome first child

In some exciting news for fans and followers, Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, took to social media to share the happy news with their fans.

Gauahar Khan shared a picture with the caption, “Allahumma baarik fihi (May Allah Bless You)”.

The post read: “It’s a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy”.

The news has been received with a lot of excitement and congratulatory messages from friends and fans of the couple.

Many Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to share their best wishes for the new parents.

Gauahar Khan is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, having appeared in numerous TV shows and Bollywood films. She rose to fame with her appearance on the reality show “Bigg Boss” and has since become a household name.

Zaid Darbar, on the other hand, is a social media influencer and a choreographer. He is the son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar.

The couple is yet to announce the name of their newborn baby, but fans are already excited to see the first pictures of the little one.