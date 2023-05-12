ISPR says attack repulsed in Balochistan’s Muslim Bagh; 2 terrorists killed

At least two soldiers embraced martyrdom, while two terrorists were killed during intense exchanges of fire, as security forces repulsed attempts to attack their camps in the Muslim Bagh area of Northern Balochistan on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement, the military media wing said, a group of terrorists attempted to attack security forces’ camps in the early hours of the morning. “The attack has been repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists.”

It said the area has been cordoned off while the operation by the security forces was underway to capture the terrorists who had been cornered into a building complex.

In the process of the clearance operation, two terrorists were killed while two soldiers embraced martyrdom. Further, three soldiers were injured.

However, a heavy exchange of fire is underway.