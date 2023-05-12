Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو

Imran Khan tells inside story of NAB’s custody

Says he talked to Mussarat Jamshed Cheema on NAB's landline
Shehzad Ali May 12, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Screen grab</p>

Screen grab

Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday during an informal talk to media persons reiterated his fears that he would be arrested once again.

“There is a fear that I will be arrested again as soon as I leave the High Court,” Imran Khan told media persons at Islamabad High Court, where he was produced by law enforcement agencies in Al-Qadir Trust billion of rupees corruption case.

He revealed that he spoke to Mussarat Jamshed Cheema through NAB’s landline.

Surprisingly, Imran Khan remained silent on a question that he had struck a deal.

He said that the Supreme Court gave permission to talk to Bushra Bibi but he has been able to talk to his wife yet.

Read Also: IHC division bench goes on Friday prayer break in Imran’s Al-Qadir Trust corruption case

Read Also: Marriyum urges courts to treat Imran Khan like ordinary citizen

Imran Khan

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div