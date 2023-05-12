Imran Khan tells inside story of NAB’s custody

Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday during an informal talk to media persons reiterated his fears that he would be arrested once again.

“There is a fear that I will be arrested again as soon as I leave the High Court,” Imran Khan told media persons at Islamabad High Court, where he was produced by law enforcement agencies in Al-Qadir Trust billion of rupees corruption case.

He revealed that he spoke to Mussarat Jamshed Cheema through NAB’s landline.

Surprisingly, Imran Khan remained silent on a question that he had struck a deal.

He said that the Supreme Court gave permission to talk to Bushra Bibi but he has been able to talk to his wife yet.

