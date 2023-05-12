Lahore Metro Bus route restricted

Lahore metro bus service has been restricted due to the recent law and order situation, causing severe inconvenience to citizens.

To guarantee the safety of passengers and avoid any untoward incidents, the Metro service is presently operational only from Gajumata to MAO College, while it remains closed from MAO College to Shahdara until further notice.

This limited service has caused problems for commuters who rely on the metro bus as a means of transportation.

Notable to mention here that violent protest of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has affected flight operations at national airports, leading to the cancellation of over 60 domestic and foreign flights of various airlines.

Major airports including Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi have been affected by the cancellations.

Travelers faced significant inconvenience as a result of the cancellation of 14 flights to and from Islamabad Airport, as well as 12 flights to Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport, leaving many stranded at the airports for hours.

The protest-induced uncertainty has also affected the morale of airline staff who are now grappling with the aftermath of these flight cancellations.