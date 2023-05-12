Imran’s plea for consolidation of 121 cases adjourned indefinitely

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday adjourned the hearing indefinitely on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan’s petition to consolidate all 121 cases against him and provide security.

A 5-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqer Najafi comprising Justice Alia Neelam, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu, and Justice Amjad Rafiq heard Imran’s plea.

The plea requested that all cases against the PTI chief should be heard at one place, stating that cases were being registered against Khan across Punjab and he was facing serious threats to his life while appearing in court.

According to the report, 29 cases have been registered against Khan in Islamabad and six in Punjab, with Khan being declared innocent in two cases registered in Lahore. A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is investigating the other two cases, the petition further stated.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government’s counsel informed the court that the First Information Report (FIR) of the three additional cases registered after riots in Punjab following Imran Khan’s arrest, bringing the total number of cases against Khan in Punjab to nine.

The Punjab police submitted a report to the court stating that Khan had been investigated in the listed cases and that his arrest was necessary to obtain evidence.

The LHC t later ordered Khan to refer to the relevant courts and adjourned the hearing of the case indefinitely.