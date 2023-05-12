Four killed as car plunges into ditch in Lower Dir

In an unfortunate incident, at least four people were killed while three others sustained injuries in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after a car fell into a ditch, Samaa TV reported Friday.

According to details, a father and son duo were among the victims.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

The bodies were immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Lower Dir, where they were identified by their family members.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to determine the cause of the accident.

Police added that accident was because of over speeding and deceased are yet to be identified.