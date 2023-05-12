Radio Pakistan Peshawar restored transmission service following PTI’s miscreants attack

Radio Pakistan Peshawar has restored its transmission service today (Friday) following the attack of PTI’s miscreants at the building.

The PTI’s miscreants attacked the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar twice and perpetrated violence against the staff including women.

The mob set fire to the furniture inside, attacked the staff, and looted government property, including cameras, microphones, and other office equipment.

However, pro-government media reports claimed that the armed forces played a crucial role in restoring the broadcast of Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

They fixed the electricity and cleaned the Radio Pakistan building. The process of providing transportation and repairing the damaged parts of the building was challenging.

The armed forces also provided some financial assistance to help Radio Pakistan resume its transmission.

Action against miscreants

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had decided to take action against all violent protesters.

Interim KP minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah has said that they will not allow people’s lives and property to be damaged. Imran Khan was arrested according to a court decision, he added.

Army buildings, government properties are being damaged, Shah stated, adding army gates in Mardan, Bannu, Chakdara, Swat, and Peshawar were vandalized.

The minister said important decisions regarding security will be made in the cabinet meeting of the interim government.