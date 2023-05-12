PTI violent protests cost Pakistan billions of rupees in one day only

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) day long violent protests on May 9 suffered heavy losses to the national economy.

SAMAA TV reported that the initial estimate of the telecom sector is around Rs2 billion due to the shutdown of telephone, internet, social media along with Rs600 million tax revenue losses.

Millions of daily wage laborers across the country have lost their daily jobs due to the protests and cities shut down amid violent protests.

Transporters business was also badly affected due to the stoppage of transport while markets and shopkeepers are also facing loss of business due to roads closure.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said no official estimate of loss to business or revenue has been made yet.

Violent protests and mobs burnt multiple public and army installations including Jinnah House—Corps Commander Lahore House—and vandalized Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) along with damage to private business properties.