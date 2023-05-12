Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin

Melasma may not be harmful, but it cause significant distress and affect one’s quality of life.

Melasma, a common skin condition that causes patches of dark discoloration on the skin, is affecting an increasing number of people worldwide. According to recent studies, over 90% of reported cases occur in women, especially those with darker skin types.

It is caused by an overproduction of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin color, in certain areas of the skin. Hormonal changes, pregnancy, sun exposure, and genetics are some of the factors that can trigger this condition.

While melasma is not harmful to one’s health, it can cause significant distress and self-consciousness, leading to anxiety and depression.

Dr. Zara Shah, a dermatologist, explains that “melasma can be challenging to treat as it often recurs after treatment. Prevention is the best approach, which involves sun protection, avoiding hormonal triggers, and using topical lightening agents.”

Treatment options include topical creams, chemical peels, and laser therapy. However, these options can be expensive and may not provide a permanent solution.

Melasma can be a challenging condition to manage, but with proper treatment and prevention, it is possible to improve the appearance of the skin and reduce its impact on one’s life.

Remember, prevention is key, so be sure to protect your skin from the sun and hormonal triggers. Hence, seeking professional advice can help manage this condition effectively.