Imran heaves a sigh of relief as IHC suspends Toshakhana case trial

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the proceedings before a trial court in Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the PTI plea seeking the transfer of the Toshakhana case to another court. While Imran’s council Khawaja Haris appeared before the court.

Don’t miss: Khan indicted in Toshakhana case, as he boycotts proceedings

At the start of the hearing, Khawaja Harris, Imran Khan’s lawyer, presented four applications before the court, stating that the Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not authorised to refer the Toshakhana case to the trial court. Harris argued that the ECP had violated the law by sending the complaint and that it could not be sent after the lapse of the set time period.

During the proceedings, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also took note of the heavy security measures taken outside the court ahead of Imran Khan’s appearance in another case, remarking that it seemed like a curfew had been imposed

Read also: SC declares Imran Khan’s arrest illegal, orders immediate release

Subsequently, Harris pleaded with the Chief Justice to issue a stay order on the proceedings of the Toshakhana case. The IHC accepted the plea and ruled that the trial would remain suspended until the PTI plea is decided by the court. The case was later adjourned till June 8.

Read also: Future strategy in focus as President Alvi, Imran Khan hold key huddle

The Toshakhana case pertains to the alleged misuse of government vehicles by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently living in exile in London. Imran Khan and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari are also accused in the case.