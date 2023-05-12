Budget for next fiscal year to be presented on June 9: Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that the budget for the next fiscal year 2023-2024 will be presented on June 9.

The first part of the next financial year’s federal budget is in its final stage of preparation.

It will include the expenses incurred by the ministries and divisions in the current financial year, the completed projects as well as ongoing ones, and other details.

It will also carry the details of the government’s performance in the current financial year.

While speaking to the media in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to either reach an agreement with Pakistan or not, the government cannot continue making difficult decisions for the country based on the IMF’s demands.

In a statement, Ishaq Dar stated Pakistan had fulfilled all conditions and taken steps towards reaching an agreement with the international lender for reviving the stalled loan program.

“International politics based on injustice with Pakistan should be ended. Internationally, people are amazed at how Pakistan is managing,” he added.

Dar added that Pakistan had to pay debts amounting to $3.7 billion till June, adding that Pakistan would fulfill all promises and make payments on time.

He said that there is no problem in the payments of $3.7 billion in May and June. It is hoped that China will roll over another 2.4 billion dollars of Pakistan’s debt.

The finance czar assured that Pakistan will not default, whether an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is reached or not, the government has ensured2 all external payments till December.