Australian former rugby and NFL player jailed for sex assault

Former Australia rugby league star and San Francisco 49er Jarryd Hayne was jailed on Friday for four years and nine months for sexually assaulting a woman in 2018.

The 35-year-old, best known outside Australia for a brief career in America’s NFL, was convicted earlier this month in his third trial in the case.

Hayne, who denied sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 at her home in Newcastle, north of Sydney, will be eligible for parole in May 2025 because of time already served.

Judge Graham Turnbull noted that Hayne had shown little contrition but was seemingly of “low risk of reoffending”.

After his first trial ended with a hung jury, Hayne was convicted in a second trial in 2021 and sentenced to a maximum of five years and nine months.

But that was overturned on appeal last year, leading to another trial.

Hayne, a former Parramatta Eels star, was the National Rugby League’s player of the year in 2009 and 2014.

He was capped 12 times by Australia and four times by Fiji, where his father comes from, as well as representing Fiji in rugby sevens.

Hayne attempted a career in the NFL in 2015 as a kick returner and running back, but experienced only fleeting success during a tough first season with the San Francisco 49ers.

He played eight times, making 79 yards and scoring no touchdowns.