Saudi Arabia: Firefighters extinguish horrific flames in Jeddah’s market

Emergency crews responded to a fire at Al-Sawarikh Market in Jeddah early while the cause of the fire is unclear.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

Increased security, as well as localized business and transport disruptions, are likely near the incident site through the afternoon of May 12. Lingering disruptions are possible after crews extinguish the fire as investigations and recovery operations continue.

The local authorities asked people to avoid the area until the situation stabilizes, and authorities give the all-clear. Seek alternative routes to circumvent the incident site. Allow additional time to reach destinations in the affected area through at least the afternoon of May 12.

Consider remaining indoors if smoke is heavy, especially if you suffer from a respiratory illness such as asthma, or conditions that lead to increased risk from smoke exposure. Eye irritation is possible; flush irritated eyes with copious amounts of clean water.