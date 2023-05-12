Future strategy in focus as President Alvi, Imran Khan hold key huddle

President Dr Arif Alvi called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Thursday night to discuss the recent arrest fiasco and the future strategy of the party.

The three-hour huddle took place at the Police Lines Guest House in Islamabad, where the President apprised Imran Khan of the violent clashes that erupted in the country after his arrest and the subsequent arrest of senior PTI leaders.

Sources report that Imran Khan expressed concern over the ongoing events taking place in the country and the arrests of senior PTI leadership.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the future strategy of the party, with Senator Shibli Faraz, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, and the lawyers of Imran Khan also present.

The meeting between the two leaders signifies an effort to find a way forward for the party amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country. It remains to be seen what future strategy the PTI will adopt in response to the arrests and the ongoing unrest in the country.