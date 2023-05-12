Watch Live
National Security Committee meeting postponed today

PM Shehbaz calls special cabinet meeting
Usman Khan May 12, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, which was scheduled to take place today (Friday), has been postponed.

The meeting, aimed at reviewing the country’s situation and making crucial national security decisions, will now be held on May 16.

Instead, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a special cabinet meeting in response to the widespread vandalism and violence that ensued after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

