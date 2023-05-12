Imran Khan to appear before IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan ordered to appear before Islamabad High Court today (Friday) at 11am as apex court earlier binds Khan to comply with order of IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran Khan is currently staying in the rest house of Police Line Headquarters and will be taken to IHC under tight security.

After getting lavish relief from the Sup­reme Court three-member bench on Thursday, that termed his arrest on the premises of the IHC “invalid and unlawful”, PTI chief Imran Khan is all set to appear before the IHC under the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) and NAB custody.

Former premier was arrested from the IHC premises on Tuesday afternoon when he arrived there for bail in various cases.

‘Stay, talk, rest and appear’

SCP Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial pointed out Imran Khan and remarked, “You can stay there, talk, rest, and then present yourself before the Islamabad High Court tomorrow [Friday].”

CJP directed the authorities to allow the PTI chief to meet as many as 10 people, including his lawyers, friends and family members.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President has severely critisized the SC verdict that provided relief to the PTI chairman.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz had recorded his statement with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet in the Al Qadir University land allotment case.

The development surfaced on Wednesday as NAB pursues a graft case against Imran Khan.

Others included in the case are former federal overseas minister Zulifiqar Bukhari, and former advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar are also involved in the case were land was allotted for Al Qadir Trust University in exchange for ensuring that the £190 million (Rs70 billion) seized in the UK are returned to Riaz in Pakistan.

SAMAA TV sources claimed NAB has recorded an initial statement of Malik Riaz in the case.

It is pertinent to note that Riaz appeared before the bureau at its Rawalpindi office two weeks ago.

Sources told SAMAA TV that Malik Riaz was questioned about his connection with the case and whether he had allotted land for the varsity, details of the allotment agreement and any conditions imposed and records of the same.

Last year in November, NAB had sent a call-up notices to property tycoon Malik Riaz and asked him to come up with complete record regarding purchase of 458 kanals in Sohawa Tehsil, the agreement through which Bahria Town donated land to Al Qadir Trust along with revenue documents, and details of other property transferred by him, or by any of his relatives, in favor of Al Qadir Trust or any of its trustees.

