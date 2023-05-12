IHC grants 2-week interim bail to Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench on Friday granted two weeks interim bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case after hearing both sides.

On the other hand IHC single bench Mian Gul Hassan refrained authorities not to arrest Imran Khan in any case registered after May 9—a day termed as black day by Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for violent protests by PTI supporters who torched public and military installations including Jinnah House aka Corps Commander House Lahore and Radio Pakistan building Peshawar after PTI chairman was arrested by NAB from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

The single bench heard Imran Khan’s interim bail plea in Police custody case. The single bench also orders authorities to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, IHC division bench deferred the hearing following slogans in favour of the former prime minister in pre-Friday prayer hearing and promptly left the courtroom.

The hearing was paused shortly after it began after Friday prayers.

The delay caused the hearing to commence an hour later than scheduled, with Justice Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz presiding in Court Room No 2.

Arguments of Khawaja Haris, AGP and NAB’s prosecutor

Imran Khan’s advocate Khawaja Haris presented arguments on the interim bail application of his client before the division bench of the Islamabad High Court (HC).

He said, “We were filing a bail application and as per NAB Amendment Act, it is mandatory to share the inquiry report with the accused.”

“Had the inquiry report been given, we would have challenged it,” Khawaja Haris pleaded to the IHC division bench.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb asked, “The inquiry report has not been given to you”, to which, Khawaja Haris replied in negative and said the inquiry report was not shared with him till his client’s arrest.

The Court said when did this inquiry turn into an investigation, to which, Khawaja Haris replied, according to NAB, the inquiry was changed to investigation on April 28 and the anti-graft watchdog issued notice to Imran Khan on March 2.

He said the notice did not say whether his client was called as an ‘accused or as a witness’ and replied that notice is inconsistent with Section 19/E of NAB.

However, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb said Imran Khan did not challenge that notice on this basis.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris and Islamabad Auditor General Jahangir Khan Jadoon

Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon raised objection on Imran Khan’s petition being admissible and pleaded at present Article 245 is in force and pleaded Lahore High Court shall not have jurisdiction under this Article, Advocate General Is there martial law here? Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb’s expression of indignation

Khawaja Haris said he challenged the notice of NAB in the Toshakhana case on the same grounds.

In the Toshakhana case, NAB again sent a notice and therefore challenged it.

But in this case we were not again served with a notice, so we did not challenge it, he added.

Court remarked that the court rendered all petitions ineffective under this Article, to which, Advocate General said it is the NAB court’s authority to grant bail then why did they not go there?

NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar, Sardar Zulqarnain came to the rostrum said Imran Khan was never investigated in this case.

The hearing was rescheduled for 2:30 pm.

Imran Khan on Friday reached Islamabad High Court Friday amid tight security on apex court binding that asked Khan to comply with order of IHC in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

The IHC started hearing of the Al Qadir Trust corruption case, however, after a few minutes, the hearing was deferred till Friday prayer.

The Court also expressed displeasure on the lawyer sloganeering in favour of Imran Khan.

The division bench also warned of “no hearing” if lawyers continue to chant slogans and also reprimanded Imran Khan’s lawyer Imran Safdar.

Imran Khan reached Islamabad’s apex court via back door as security agencies allowed former premier’s vehicle to enter the court’s premises.

IHC division bench Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz to hear the case in Court Room No 3.

A large number of lawyers chanted slogans in favour of PTI chairman as Khan completed the biometrics process at IHC diary branch.

Due to large number of people, the door of the Court Room No 4 has been broken.

Rangers took control outside Courtroom 3 and asked people at the gate to vacate the place. Rangers personnel have been deployed on the way to bring Imran Khan from court room 2 to 3 in Islamabad High Court.

SAMAA TV reported over 100 lawyers and ‘irrelevant persons’ are present in Court Room No 1. Law enforcement agencies cleared the Court Room with the help of bomb disposal squad but later the venue of the court was changed to Court Room No 3.

Islamabad Police, Pakistan Army, Frontier Constabulary (FC) troops and Rangers have been deployed around the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid any untoward incident.

NAB team lawyers also reached IHC while former premier Khan’s is undergoing biometrics, a mandatory process, for all accused.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar reached court.

NAB opposes Imran’s bail plea

SAMAA TV reported that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to oppose the bail application of Imran Khan in the court today.

Imran Khan was staying in the rest house of Police Line Headquarters and will be taken to IHC under tight security.

After getting lavish relief from the Sup­reme Court three-member bench on Thursday, that termed his arrest on the premises of the IHC “invalid and unlawful”, PTI chief Imran Khan is all set to appear before the IHC under the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) and NAB custody.

Former premier was arrested from the IHC premises on Tuesday afternoon when he arrived there for bail in various cases.

Lahore DIG reaches Court to arrest Imran

Lahore DIG Operations Kamran Adil reached IHC to arrest Imran wanted in 10 new cases registered on May 9 violent protests.

DIG Adil reached IHC with Elite Force personnel.

DIG to file application in IHC for Imran Khan arrest, and present outside the premises of IHC along with Punjab Patrolling Police.

ICT Police arrest PTI protesters, Srinagar Highway closed for traffic

Islamabad Capital Territory (CT) Police on Friday arrested over 30 PTI protesters including a passenger van full of PTI sympathizers.

The Islamabad police have announced the closure of the Srinagar Highway for traffic and advised commuters to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

In light of PTI chief Imran Khan’s appearance before the Islamabad High Court, the police — through a tweet — requested the public to refrain from obstructing the legal process and to avoid heading towards the high court due to heightened security measures that may disrupt public movement.

‘Stay, talk, rest and appear’

SCP Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial pointed out Imran Khan and remarked, “You can stay there, talk, rest, and then present yourself before the Islamabad High Court tomorrow [Friday].”

CJP directed the authorities to allow the PTI chief to meet as many as 10 people, including his lawyers, friends and family members.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President has severely critisized the SC verdict that provided relief to the PTI chairman.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz had recorded his statement with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet in the Al Qadir University land allotment case.

The development surfaced on Wednesday as NAB pursues a graft case against Imran Khan.

Others included in the case are former federal overseas minister Zulifiqar Bukhari, and former advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar are also involved in the case were land was allotted for Al Qadir Trust University in exchange for ensuring that the £190 million (Rs70 billion) seized in the UK are returned to Riaz in Pakistan.

SAMAA TV sources claimed NAB has recorded an initial statement of Malik Riaz in the case.

It is pertinent to note that Riaz appeared before the bureau at its Rawalpindi office two weeks ago.

Sources told SAMAA TV that Malik Riaz was questioned about his connection with the case and whether he had allotted land for the varsity, details of the allotment agreement and any conditions imposed and records of the same.

Last year in November, NAB had sent a call-up notices to property tycoon Malik Riaz and asked him to come up with complete record regarding purchase of 458 kanals in Sohawa Tehsil, the agreement through which Bahria Town donated land to Al Qadir Trust along with revenue documents, and details of other property transferred by him, or by any of his relatives, in favor of Al Qadir Trust or any of its trustees.