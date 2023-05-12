IHC division bench goes on Friday prayer break in Imran’s Al-Qadir Trust corruption case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday reached Islamabad High Court Friday amid tight security on apex court binding that asked Khan to comply with order of IHC in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

The IHC started hearing of the Al Qadir Trust corruption case, however, after a few minutes hearing, the hearing was a deferred till Friday prayer. The Court also expressed displeasure on lawyers sloganeering in favour of Imran Khan.

Imran Khan reached Islamabad’s apex court via back door as security agencies allowed former premier’s vehicle to enter the court’s premises.

IHC division bench Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz to hear the case in Court Room No 3.

A large number of lawyers chanted slogans in favour of PTI chairman as Khan completed the biometrics process at IHC diary branch.

Due to large number of people, the door of the Court Room No 4 has been broken.

Rangers took control outside Courtroom 3 and asked people at the gate to vacate the place. Rangers personnel have been deployed on the way to bring Imran Khan from court room 2 to 3 in Islamabad High Court.

SAMAA TV reported over 100 lawyers and ‘irrelevant persons’ are present in Court Room No 1. Law enforcement agencies cleared the Court Room with the help of bomb disposal squad but later the venue of the court was changed to Court Room No 3.

Islamabad Police, Pakistan Army, Frontier Constabulary (FC) troops and Rangers have been deployed around the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid any untoward incident.

NAB team lawyers also reached IHC while former premier Khan’s is undergoing biometrics, a mandatory process, for all accused.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar reached court.

NAB to oppose Imran’s bail plea

SAMAA TV reported that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to oppose the bail application of Imran Khan in the court today.

Imran Khan was staying in the rest house of Police Line Headquarters and will be taken to IHC under tight security.

After getting lavish relief from the Sup­reme Court three-member bench on Thursday, that termed his arrest on the premises of the IHC “invalid and unlawful”, PTI chief Imran Khan is all set to appear before the IHC under the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) and NAB custody.

Islamabad DIG reaches Court to arrest Imran

Islamabad DIG Operations Kamran Adil reached IHC to arrest Imran wanted in 10 new cases registered on May 9 violent protests.

Islamabad DIG reached IHC with Elite Force personnel.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police cop to file application in IHC for Imran Khan arrest.

ICT Police arrest PTI protesters, Srinagar Highway closed for traffic

Islamabad Capital Territory (CT) Police on Friday arrested over 30 PTI protesters including a passenger van full of PTI sympathizers.

The Islamabad police have announced the closure of the Srinagar Highway for traffic and advised commuters to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

In light of PTI chief Imran Khan’s appearance before the Islamabad High Court, the police — through a tweet — requested the public to refrain from obstructing the legal process and to avoid heading towards the high court due to heightened security measures that may disrupt public movement.

‘Stay, talk, rest and appear’

SCP Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial pointed out Imran Khan and remarked, “You can stay there, talk, rest, and then present yourself before the Islamabad High Court tomorrow [Friday].”

CJP directed the authorities to allow the PTI chief to meet as many as 10 people, including his lawyers, friends and family members.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President has severely critisized the SC verdict that provided relief to the PTI chairman.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz had recorded his statement with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet in the Al Qadir University land allotment case.

The development surfaced on Wednesday as NAB pursues a graft case against Imran Khan.

Others included in the case are former federal overseas minister Zulifiqar Bukhari, and former advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar are also involved in the case were land was allotted for Al Qadir Trust University in exchange for ensuring that the £190 million (Rs70 billion) seized in the UK are returned to Riaz in Pakistan.

SAMAA TV sources claimed NAB has recorded an initial statement of Malik Riaz in the case.

It is pertinent to note that Riaz appeared before the bureau at its Rawalpindi office two weeks ago.

Sources told SAMAA TV that Malik Riaz was questioned about his connection with the case and whether he had allotted land for the varsity, details of the allotment agreement and any conditions imposed and records of the same.

Last year in November, NAB had sent a call-up notices to property tycoon Malik Riaz and asked him to come up with complete record regarding purchase of 458 kanals in Sohawa Tehsil, the agreement through which Bahria Town donated land to Al Qadir Trust along with revenue documents, and details of other property transferred by him, or by any of his relatives, in favor of Al Qadir Trust or any of its trustees.

