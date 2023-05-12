PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid arrested

In a surprising turn of events, two prominent members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Shireen Mazari and Yasmin Rashid, have been arrested by the authorities on Friday.

Shireen Mazari, who served as the Federal Minister for Human Rights in the PTI-led government, was taken into custody in a pre-dawn raid at her residence in Islamabad.

It should be noted that the arrest of Dr. Shireen Mazari was confirmed by her daughter Iman Mazari.

According to a message posted by Iman Mazari on Twitter, approximately 50 police officers raided their residence and took her mother into custody.

Yasmin Rashid, former Punjab Minister for Health, was reportedly arrested in Lahore at half past six in the morning.

The charges under which she was apprehended have not been reported yet.

This follows a series of arrests of other PTI leaders, including party leader Imran Khan, who was detained from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

As per authorities, the PTI leaders have been arrested under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO).