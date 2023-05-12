Imran Khan receives ‘special treatment,’ says Fazl as JUI plans protest strategy

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday strongly criticized the Supreme Court’s decision, claiming it was predetermined and engineered.

He expressed his concerns about the confusion within the court itself and called for it to clarify whether ex-prime minister Imran Khan was still under arrest or set free.

Following the court’s ruling, a meeting of the JUI was convened by Maulana Fazlur Rehman with the party’s senior leadership in attendance.

During the meeting, the party chief briefed the party members about his meeting with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day.

Fazl emphasized that he would take decisive actions regarding the top court’s decision. Additionally, the party discussed and formulated a strategy for future protests, which will be implemented in the coming days.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the PDM chief criticized the SC for allegedly favouring Imran Khan.

He accused the court of facilitating Imran Khan’s actions.

JUI chief remarked that the alleged audio recording of today’s decision had already been leaked, further emphasizing the confusion within the court.

He also pointed out that facilitation had been provided for Imran Khan to arrive in Islamabad on May 25 last year while claiming that the former premier was once again being favoured.

Expressing his discontent, he declared that the verdict was predetermined and engineered, stating that it was time to take action rather than engage in negotiations with Imran Khan.

He questioned Imran Khan’s capability to engage in meaningful discussions.

“What’s the point of negotiating with Imran Khan? Does he deserve our attention?”