US says Armenia, Azerbaijan should seize ‘peaceful solution’

The United States, which recently held talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, on Thursday urged the two nations to seize peace initiatives after fresh clashes.

“This kind of violence, we believe – it undermines the progress made by Armenia and Azerbaijan toward a durable and dignified peace,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

He called on the two countries’ leaders, who are due to meet on Sunday in Brussels for EU-led talks, to “agree to distance their forces along the border” as proposed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in negotiations in Washington earlier this month with their foreign ministers.

“We believe that there continues to be a durable path forward. We believe that there is a peaceful solution to this,” Patel said.