Pakistan, India qualify for final of senior event at Bridge Championship

Pakistan and India are leading in semifinal of open category as well
Qadir Khawaja May 11, 2023
<p>Pakistan and India players during BFAME Bridge Championship.</p>

Pakistan and India reached the final of Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) championship in the senior event whereas both teams were dominating in the open category as well.

On Friday, Pakistan were leading UAE by six points in the semifinal of open category whereas India were up against Bangladesh.

On the other hand, UAE were leading against Pakistan in the semifinal of women’s event whereas India were leading against Palestine in semifinal.

In the mixed event, India and UAE qualified for the final and will play each other for the title.

The championship in being held in Lahore and will end on 13 May.

Pakistan vs India

