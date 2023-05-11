Imran Khan to address gathering after appearance in IHC on Friday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that its chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, will address the nation at the Srinagar highway after his appearance in the Islamabad High Court following his release in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

In a Twitter post, PTI announced that tomorrow (Friday) at 10 am, thousands of peaceful Pakistanis from across the country will assemble at Srinagar Highway G-13 Islamabad to demonstrate their support for the PTI chairman, following his release in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

SC verdict welcomed

Earlier, the PTI welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to declare the arrest of Imran Khan illegal. The party has stated that it believes in peaceful political struggle and will decide on the next course of action after consultation with the leadership. The PTI has also called on all institutions to strictly follow the orders of the Supreme Court and ensure the security of Imran Khan.

Peaceful protests

Khan has urged the public to engage in peaceful protests and avoid causing any harm to the country. He appealed to everyone to refrain from damaging public and private property.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, along with Justice Athar Manullah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the petition against the arrest of Imran Khan.

On behalf of PTI, senior lawyer Hamid Khan presented arguments before the apex court, yesterday a petition was filed against the arrest of PTI Chairman.

After the hearing, the top court declared the arrest of former prime minister from the Islamabad High Court premises as unlawful and ordered his release.

The court ordered the PTI chairman to approach IHC tomorrow. However, it bound the former premier to comply with the decision of the high court.

The bench ruled that no arrest in the future could be made from the court premises. CJP remarked that the country was on fire after the arrest of PTI chairman and the court wants peace to prevail in the country.

Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, said the Supreme Court had ruled that Khan was now under its custody and not under that of the NAB. The court said Khan would spend the night in the same police guest house as before in order to ensure his safety. He will appear before Islamabad High Court at 11 am (0600 GMT) on Friday.