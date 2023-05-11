Nationwide internet services suspended indefinitely

Internet services have been abruptly suspended since two days across the country until further notice, as confirmed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The Ministry of Interior has not yet issued an order for the restoration of internet access, leaving citizens in a state of confusion and uncertainty.

The Ministry’s directive, received by the PTA, has resulted in the suspension of internet services nationwide.

This sudden disruption has caused significant inconvenience to individuals, businesses, and institutions heavily reliant on internet connectivity.

While broadband services remain unaffected, mobile data and fixed-line internet connections have been severely impacted.

The lack of internet access has disrupted communication channels, online transactions, and access to crucial information.

The PTA is diligently enforcing the suspension, ensuring compliance from service providers.

However, the absence of a definite timeline for the restoration of internet services has caused frustration and inconvenience for the public.